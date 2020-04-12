|
|
Rocio del Pilar Diaz
1958~2020
After a courageous battle with Bone Marrow Cancer, our precious Sister, Mother, Grandmother and Aunt, passed away peacefully surrounded by family and friends on April 3, 2020 at the LDS Hospital in Salt Lake City. She will be missed for her kindness, soft spoken domineer, compassion, generosity, service, hard work, and selfless love for others.
Rocio Diaz was born on March 8, 1958 to Cesar and Maria Diaz in Quito, Ecuador in South America, where she grew up with her two siblings until the age of 16. Her father passed away at the age of fifteen, and one year later she moved to New York City to live with her grandmother. She lived in Queens, NY for about fourteen years where she received her Nursing Degree and was blessed with a beautiful daughter Justine. 31 years ago, shortly after her daughter's birth, Rocio moved to Utah. She became a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. She received her endowments at the Salt Lake Temple and has remained faithful to her faith. For years Rocio supported her siblings, and mother who still lives in Ecuador, and was a constant example to her family.
She was a full-time nurse at the LDS Hospital. Her 30 years of service at this hospital was served with a group of wonderful nurses at the West Eight Unit. One of the most difficult things she had to face in her life was when she had to stop working as a nurse due to the diagnoses and treatment of Bone Marrow Cancer. It was no surprise for many of us who were with her in her last days to witness the love, appreciation, and admiration, shown by many nurses and physicians at the LDS Hospital towards her.
She adored her daughter and her two grandchildren. She was a wonderful mother, and grandmother with selfless love and dedication to them.
Rocio's family would like to thank to all the nurses, physicians, and caregivers at the LDS Hospital who provided her such wonderful care, and with so much love and compassion towards her.
Rocio is survived by her daughter Justine A. Diaz, grandson Matthew Cesar Sekona Diaz, granddaughter Olivia Rocio Meleisea Diaz, mother Maria Diaz Tamayo (Ecuador), brother Cesar Diaz, MD (UT), sister Maita Diaz (Ecuador), half-brother Roberto Tamayo (NY), half-sisters Miriam & Silvana Diaz (Ecuador). Along with many nieces and nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends who loved her.
Due to current events and the COVID-19, we will be unable to have the proper public funeral services with friends and family. There will however be a family viewing at Larkin Mortuary in Salt Lake City, following with a family graveside service on Friday, April 17th, 2020 at the Salt Lake Cemetery.
When we can, we will come together again and will have a life celebration for Rocio. If interested in attending please send your contact information to [email protected] for further details.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Apr. 12 to Apr. 13, 2020