July 30, 1952 ~ September 7, 2019
Rocky was born on July 30, 1952 to Mildred Evans Finocchio and Ernest A. Finocchio in Salt Lake City, Utah. He passed away on September 7, 2019 after a long, hard fight with cancer. Rocky graduated from West High School and attended Westminster College. He married Pamela Roberts and was later divorced. He served honorably in the US Army. Rocky was a Lieutenant with the Salt Lake County Sherriff's Office for over 44 years and retired January 2019. He was a man of deep conviction and dedication, donating his vacation, sick time and monies to those of his fellow employees who were in need.
In his younger years, he raised Paint horses and loved the outdoors. He loved his Harley Davidson motorcycles and for a time rode with the Blue Knights International Law Enforcement Motorcycle Club.
He had a passion for cooking and being in the kitchen pickling eggs and vegetables. His Salsa is widely renowned as the best anyone ever had and will be a longtime legacy for years to come.
He was a quiet man of great faith and compassion toward his fellow man helping whenever he could - anonymously if he could get away with it.
He is survived by his beautiful daughter, Kellie McCoy, her husband Mike, and their children, Olivia and Luke who he was very proud of throughout his life; his brother, Joey Finocchio (Lisa) and the longtime love of his life, Vicki Loader who has been by his side for many years. And many "adopted" family members and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ernest A. and Mildred Finocchio and his brother, Tony Finocchio.
Rocky lived by, "Each journey starts with a step," "It's only one day at a time," and "I'm just a work in progress."
Words can't express how much he will be missed by so many.
Services will be held September 12, 2019 at 11:00 at Valley View Funeral Home, 4335 West 4100 South, West Valley City. A gathering will be held one hour prior to services. Interment will be at Valley View Memorial Park directly after the services.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Sept. 10 to Sept. 11, 2019