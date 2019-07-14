Home

Rod Backman

Rod Backman Obituary
Rod Backman, 69, died June 21, 2019. Born in Salt Lake City to Ralph and Grace Backman, he is survived by his wife, Carole Korelin; his daughter, Kim Bennett, grandchildren Braden and Johnelle, and sisters Carol Munro and Jill Jones.
Rod started playing the upright bass in 6th grade and never stopped performing. For 40 years, he has been playing classical, rockabilly, bluegrass, and gypsy jazz in Seattle. Rod recently retired from the King County Library, where he was a proud member of ASCHME Local Union 1857.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on July 14, 2019
