Rodger
Oskar Israelsson
October 18, 1962 ~
May 26, 2019
Rodger Oskar Israelsson passed away peacefully on May 26, 2019 after a courageous and hard-fought battle against cancer. He loved his family, being outdoors, and fishing up at The Gorge. For those of you that knew him he would tell you don't be sad, he'd say to remember the good times, and he'd tell you not to wait to start living your life to the fullest. Survived by: wife (Kim McIver Israelsson), sons (Reilly/Irene & Westley/Sarah Israelsson), daughter (ObReaee/Anthony Hardy), 5 granddaughters (Carmela, Gabriela, Ieliah, Brynlee & Sutton), mother and stepfather (Inga/Mike Bilello), brothers (John, Bob, Rick, & Ron Israelson), sisters (Ulla Lisa Hornfeldt, Monika Israelson), in-laws (Dennis/Darla McIver), along with all his nieces, nephews, aunts/uncles & cousins. To view the full obituary, please see www.aspenfh.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on May 30, 2019