Starks Funeral Parlor
3651 S 900 E
Salt Lake City, UT 84106
(801) 474-9119
Calling hours
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:30 AM
Starks Funeral Parlor
3651 S 900 E
Salt Lake City, UT 84106
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
11:30 AM
Starks Funeral Parlor
3651 S 900 E
Salt Lake City, UT 84106
Rodney Layne Cheshire Sr.


1950 - 2019
Rodney Layne Cheshire Sr. Obituary
Rodney L. Cheshire
1950 ~ 2019
Rodney "Rod" Layne Cheshire Sr, 69, passed away December 2, 2019 in Sandy, Utah. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at 11:30 am at Starks Funeral Parlor, 3651 South 900 East where friends and family may call one hour prior to services. Rod will be laid to rest at the Sandy City Cemetery. Please share your photos and memories with the family and view an extended obituary at www.starksfuneral.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Dec. 8, 2019
