Rodney Michael Roxburgh
1953 - 2019
Mike Roxburgh, the silent rebel lived life as he chose! He did not like rules and made them up as he went. He was a quiet man unless you got to know him. As a host to any party or event, he strived to make sure everyone had a good time. Mike loved giving to people who struggled, he listened carefully, and with the biggest heart gave the shirt off his back to the underdog. He always wanted to give a tip to all workers. Even in the end, he wanted to tip the emergency room nurse for being so kind.
Mike with the love of his life and soul mate, was blessed with the greatest gifts, his sons Shane and Ryan. He could never express how deep the love he truly had for them! He was so proud of them.
Mike was as an expert at everything he did from skiing on snow or water, playing ball, golfing and in his younger years, playing a game of ice hockey with cousins at his grandparent's duck club. His ability to build and construct allowed him to bring a diamond in the rough he called his home. He cherished the family cabin, Lazy J on the Snake River since he was a child, which was the only place he liked to fish.
He had the time of his life with close friends and family going to faraway places that always included water. Lake Powell on the water was Mike and his wife Jeanne's second home.
Mike had no regrets knowing it was his time to meet his family on the other side. He will be missed by those who truly loved and knew him.
Surviving are his wife, Jeanne Roxburgh, son, Shane (Katherine) Roxburgh, their children Arabella Roxburgh, Ashton Roxburgh, Aza Thompson, Jothan Thompson, Jacob Thompson, Memi Thompson, and son, Ryan Roxburgh, sister Cindy (Jan) Roxburgh and children, brother, Rocky Roxburgh and family, brother Todd Roxburgh and family. Preceded in death by his parents Donald and Marilyn Roxburgh, brother David Roxburgh and grandparents.
A celebration of Mike's life will be held Sunday, November 24, 2019 at Cactus and Tropicals, 12252 Draper Gate Drive, Draper, Utah. Friends and family may call from 6 -9 p.m. to honor Mike's memory. Parking will be provided via shuttle by Cactus and Tropicals upon entrance to the property.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Nov. 21, 2019