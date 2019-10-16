|
|
"Rudy"
Rodolfo E. Roca passed away on October 14, 2019. He was born October 22, 1927 in Isabela, Negros Occidental, Philippines.
A funeral mass will be celebrated Friday, Oct. 18 at 11:00 a.m. at Saint Patrick Catholic Church, 1040 West 400 South. A vigil service will be held Thursday, October 17 at 7:00 p.m. at Neil O'Donnell and Sons Mortuary, 372 East 100 South, where friends may call from 6:00 - 7:00 p.m. Committal, Memorial Lakeview Cemetery, 1640 Lakeview Drive in Bountiful, Utah. For complete obituary go to odonnellandsons.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Oct. 16, 2019