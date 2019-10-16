Home

Neil O'Donnell and Sons Mortuary
372 East First South
Salt Lake City, UT 84111
(801) 363-6641
Calling hours
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Vigil
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
7:00 PM
Neil O'Donnell and Sons Mortuary
372 East First South
Salt Lake City, UT 84111
Funeral Mass
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Saint Patrick Catholic Church
1040 West 400 South
1927 - 2019
Rodolfo Roca Obituary
"Rudy"
Rodolfo E. Roca passed away on October 14, 2019. He was born October 22, 1927 in Isabela, Negros Occidental, Philippines.
A funeral mass will be celebrated Friday, Oct. 18 at 11:00 a.m. at Saint Patrick Catholic Church, 1040 West 400 South. A vigil service will be held Thursday, October 17 at 7:00 p.m. at Neil O'Donnell and Sons Mortuary, 372 East 100 South, where friends may call from 6:00 - 7:00 p.m. Committal, Memorial Lakeview Cemetery, 1640 Lakeview Drive in Bountiful, Utah. For complete obituary go to odonnellandsons.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Oct. 16, 2019
