|
|
Rogene B. Huish Stapp
1932 ~ 2019
Rogene B. Huish Stapp, 87, of Bountiful, UT, formerly of Tacoma, WA unexpectedly passed away on Friday evening, December 6th in Bountiful, UT. She was born on her father's birthday, July 29th, 1932 in Salt Lake City. Rogene was the youngest of three children born to Ralph P. and Ethel C. Ball. At age 12, her family moved to Seattle, WA where she graduated from Queen Anne High School in 1950.
Rogene attended Brigham Young University where she quickly fell in love with Richard E. Huish from Berkeley, CA. They were married on December 14, 1951 in the Salt Lake City Temple. Family meant everything to them, and they were blessed with six children; R. Court Huish of North Salt Lake, UT; Matthew B. Huish of Sandy, UT; Craig B. Huish of University Place, WA: Anne H. Quist of Mechanicsburg, PA: Steven B. Huish of Bountiful, UT; and Ruth I. Huish of San Diego, CA.
Rogene supported Richard through his medical training as it moved them from San Francisco and Stockton, CA, to Landstuhl, Germany, Seattle WA, finally settling in Tacoma, WA for over 30 years. She loved the great northwest and developed many lasting friendships. Rogene was a life-long member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and served in many leadership positions. She was thrilled in 1980 when the Seattle Temple opened and she became a temple worker. Her family remembers her as a wonderful Christ-like example, dedicated to living her beliefs everyday. She was also known as a fabulous cook and hostess constantly opening her home to friends and family. Grandchildren remember her as a thoughtful, loving grandmother, who enjoyed gathering her grandchildren for family time at Lake Chelan. Rogene's generosity often extended beyond her own family.
Rogene served with her husband at the BYU Jerusalem Center for two years and as a missionary in the Moscow, Russia Mission. Their mission was cut short due to illness and the eventual passing of her sweetheart on July 23, 1997.
In 2000, Rogene moved to Provo, UT to be near her grandchildren at BYU and many dear friends. She volunteered at the Mission Training Center and continued to travel. Her friendship with Roy Stapp, developed into a sweet, caring relationship and they were married in the Hawaii Temple April 3, 2002. A special thank you to the entire Stapp family for embracing her as a part of your amazing family. She was proud to be called Grandma Jo by many.
Rogene was preceded in death by her parents, loving husband, Richard, her beloved sister, Beverly, and brother, Vearl. She is survived by her current husband, Roy Stapp, her six children, 23 grandchildren, and 31 great-grandchildren.
Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at the Bountiful 21st Ward (115 E. Wicker Lane, Bountiful, UT 84010). Visitation starts at 9:30AM and the funeral will begin at 11AM followed by a light lunch.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Dec. 12, 2019