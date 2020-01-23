|
1940 ~ 2020
Roger Blaine Evershed, age 79, died on January 18, 2020, in Salt Lake City due to complications with appendicitis and subsequent infection. He was born on February 25,1940, in Manti, Utah, to Orville Blaine Evershed and Laura Braithwaite Evershed.
Roger Evershed was a devoted husband, loving father, adoring grandfather, trusted friend, and disciple of Jesus Christ. He was a wise adviser and mentor to many. His kind eyes, quick wit, and warm smile instantly brought love and happiness. His unexpected death has brought immeasurable loss to his family and friends. However, we are grateful for the messages he preached that life continues after this mortal experience.
Roger's life was his family. The light of his life was his wife, Paula, and their 50th Wedding Anniversary would have been in September, 2020. People often commented how Roger looked and smiled at her. His greatest joy was to be with Paula, whether traveling or simply sharing an evening at home.
Roger's greatest treasures were his seven children - Laura, Brandon, Ryan, Morgan, Nathan, Sarah, and Roger Jr. He loved to encourage, lead, and advise them. He loved to make memories with his children, to share their accomplishments, and to support their endeavors. Family traditions, including vacations in San Diego and Christmas parties, were priorities. Roger viewed his sons and daughters in-law as his own and he cherished his 26 grandchildren.
Roger had a deep and abiding faith in his Savior, Jesus Christ. He was a devoted member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Roger served a mission in Brazil, a country where four of his children would also serve as missionaries. He and Paula were preparing to serve a mission later this year and were hoping to serve in Brazil. At the time of his death, he was serving as a high councilor in the Salt Lake Stake, and earlier served as a counselor in the bishopric, a president of the Stake Seventy's Quorum, a High Priest Group Leader, a young men's leader, and a teacher. Roger enjoyed working on family history and sharing stories about his ancestors. He showed his devotion by how he lived, how he loved, how he taught, and how he strived to be a discipline of Christ.
Roger was a proud graduate of South High School and served on its alumni association for many years. He obtained a bachelor's degree in math at the University of Utah. Roger's business experience was vast as he was involved in sales, engineering, construction, and real estate. He worked hard, had fun, found great success, and was a wonderful provider to his family.
Roger enjoyed life and learning. He was very curious, read countless books, and continued to cultivate his mind up until his last hours. He loved to travel, ski at Brighton with family, golf with friends and family, especially at the Rose Park golf course, and run. Roger finished a marathon and twice ran in the Ragnar relay, even when he was 74 years-old. He loved his country, enjoyed politics, ran for public office, and served as a party delegate multiple times.
A great and constant blessing in Roger's life were his many cherished friends. His family is especially grateful for these wonderful associations and all of their support to Roger over these many years and decades.
Thank you Roger, Dad, and Grandpa for your faith, your smile, your kindness, your patience, your love, and for that sparkle in your eye. We will miss you terribly but will do our best to follow your words and your example. You have fought a good fight, you have finished your course, and you have kept the faith. (2 Tim. 4:6-7).
Roger is survived by his wife Paula Jean Sagers Evershed, his daughter Laura Evershed Johnsen (Justin), his son Brandon Roger Evershed, his son Ryan Blaine Evershed (Natalie), his son Morgan Paul Evershed (Lindsay), his son Nathan John Evershed (Emily), his daughter Sarah Evershed Van Oostendorp (Jordan), his son Roger Blaine Evershed Jr. (Natalie), his sister Maxine Evershed Eldredge (Ed), his brother Richard Evershed, and his twenty-six grandchildren who all adored him.
He was preceded in death by his father, Orville Blaine Evershed, and his mother, Laura Braithwaite Evershed.
A viewing will be held Friday, January 24, 2020 from 6-8pm at the Ensign Peak Ward, located at 155 North Sandrun Road, Salt Lake City, Utah. Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 11am at the Ensign Peak Ward. A viewing will be held one hour prior at 10am.
Interment at the Salt Lake City Cemetery. Thank you to City View Mortuary for their services.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Jan. 23 to Jan. 24, 2020