Roger Clark Bunker
1937 ~ 2019
Roger Clark Bunker returned to our Heavenly Father on October 21, 2019. Roger was born in St. George, Utah on November 10, 1937 to Clive and Virginia Bunker.
Roger grew up in St. George. He was called to active service in the Army National Guard during the Berlin Wall Crisis. Roger met and married his sweetheart, Jennette Wozab, on July 12, 1965; they were married for 54 years. Roger and Jennette enjoyed working on genealogy and traveling. They have traveled to more than 62 countries; however, Honolulu, Hawaii was his favorite place.
Survived by his wife, Jennette; daughter, Janna (Cory) Bunker Hardman; son, Jason (Trista) Bunker; and 6 grandchildren.
We would like to thank Elevation Hospice and Beehive Houses of Draper for taking care of Roger with dignity and respect. The staff was our Angels on earth.
A Graveside Service will be held to celebrate Roger's life on Saturday, October 26, 2019, at 2 pm at Murray City Cemetery located at 5600 South Vine Street. Share condolences at www.jenkins-soffe.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Oct. 23, 2019