1955 ~ 2019
Roger Clark Johanson, 64, passed away in his sleep at home on Thursday, April 25, 2019 in Murray, Utah. He was born March 27, 1955 to Raymond & Dorothy (Atwood) Johanson in Salt Lake City, Utah. Roger enjoyed reading, stamp & coin collecting. He enjoyed socializing & had a beautiful singing voice. He was preceded in death by his parents & a brother-in-law, Gerald Horrocks. He is survived by his brother, Ray Lee Johanson & 3 sisters; Marcia (Gerald) Horrocks, Nancy (David) Shore, Linda (Randy) Crawford, 20 nieces & nephews & numerous grand nieces & nephews. He dearly loved his family. Graveside services will be held Monday, May 6, 2019 at 10 AM at Larkin Sunset Gardens, 1950 E. 10600 S., Sandy, UT 84092.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on May 4, 2019