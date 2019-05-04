Home

POWERED BY

Services
Larkin Sunset Gardens
1950 East Dimple Dell Road
Sandy, UT 84092
(801) 571-2771
Graveside service
Monday, May 6, 2019
10:00 AM
Larkin Sunset Gardens
1950 E. 10600 S
Sandy, UT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Roger Johanson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roger Clark Johanson


1955 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Roger Clark Johanson Obituary
1955 ~ 2019
Roger Clark Johanson, 64, passed away in his sleep at home on Thursday, April 25, 2019 in Murray, Utah. He was born March 27, 1955 to Raymond & Dorothy (Atwood) Johanson in Salt Lake City, Utah. Roger enjoyed reading, stamp & coin collecting. He enjoyed socializing & had a beautiful singing voice. He was preceded in death by his parents & a brother-in-law, Gerald Horrocks. He is survived by his brother, Ray Lee Johanson & 3 sisters; Marcia (Gerald) Horrocks, Nancy (David) Shore, Linda (Randy) Crawford, 20 nieces & nephews & numerous grand nieces & nephews. He dearly loved his family. Graveside services will be held Monday, May 6, 2019 at 10 AM at Larkin Sunset Gardens, 1950 E. 10600 S., Sandy, UT 84092.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on May 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Larkin Sunset Gardens
Download Now