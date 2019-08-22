Home

Memorial Redwood Mortuary & Cemetery
6500 S Redwood Rd
Salt Lake City, UT 84123
(801) 969-3456
Viewing
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Memorial Redwood Mortuary & Cemetery
6500 S Redwood Rd
Salt Lake City, UT 84123
Viewing
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Memorial Redwood Mortuary & Cemetery
6500 S Redwood Rd
Salt Lake City, UT 84123
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
2:00 PM
Memorial Redwood Mortuary & Cemetery
6500 S Redwood Rd
Salt Lake City, UT 84123
Roger Johnston


1933 - 2019
Roger Johnston Obituary
Roger E. Johnston
In Loving Memory
Taylorsville, UT-Roger Eugene Johnston passed away on August 19, 2019 at the age of 86. He was born to Hannay and Iona Johnston on August 2, 1933 in Kansas City, Missouri.
He spent most of his childhood in Beaver, Utah where he lived with his mother, Iona, her husband, Don Brinkerhoff, and became a big brother to Linda at the age of 14.
Roger joined the Air Force in 1952. He was an airplane mechanic for the 90th bomber Squadron, Airman 3rd class. In 1956 he was honorably discharged from the Air Force. He returned to Beaver, Utah and married Lois Ione Hansen in March of that year. Together they had five children.
Roger is survived by Lois Ione Johnston, Daniel Johnston, Kathryn Johnston, Larry (Taryna) Johnston, Karen Broadhead, nine grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren, as well as his sister, Linda Warren
He is preceded in death by his parents, his son, Mark Johnston, AJ Johnston (grandson), and Austin Broadhead (grandson).
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, August 24th at 2 p.m. at Memorial Redwood Mortuary, 6200 South Redwood Rd. A viewing will be held on Friday, August 23rd from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. and on Saturday prior to the funeral from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Aug. 22, 2019
