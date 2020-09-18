1/2
Roger LaFollette Pedersen
Roger Lafollette Pedersen
1928~2020
Roger Pedersen, age 92, passed away peacefully at home Monday morning, September 14, 2020. Our beloved father, grandfather, great-grandfather spent his final weeks surrounded by those who loved him.
Dad always had a twinkle in his eye, a smile and a joke for everyone.
Roger was born in Kemmerer, Wyoming to George Garfield Pedersen and Malinda Cook Pedersen. He graduated from South High in 1946, where he lettered in basketball, football and tennis. He was Vice President of his Junior class.
Following high school he enlisted in the Army, serving at Fort Knox, Kentucky.
He began his lifelong career as an interior designer at Sears and then opened Roger Pedersen Interiors on State Street in Salt Lake City. Throughout his 60 years in business, he made many life-long friends and enjoyed his work in both residential and commercial settings.
He married Betty Southam in September 1951. They were blessed with four daughters and fond memories of family vacations and fun times together. They later divorced.
Roger was known for his love of bowling, tennis and golf, playing far and wide. Throughout the years, he associated with his friends at the Cottonwood and Fort Douglas-Hidden Valley Country Clubs where he enjoyed dinners, dancing and socializing.
Roger is survived by his sisters-in-law Dorothy (Dale) Pedersen, Evelyn (Bruce) Mills, daughters Brooke (Drew) Gordan, Shelly (Jim) Cardall, Heidi (Cary) Petterborg and Cydnee (Rob) Nelson. He will be fondly remembered by many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his brothers Keith and Dale and sisters Dolores, Katie and Lois.
The family gratefully thanks the many wonderful caregivers from Elevation Hospice and Beehive Home who helped Dad through his final days.
A small celebration of life for family and friends to share stories will be held Saturday, September 26, 2020 from 2-4pm at the Wasatch Lawn Mortuary water feature, 3401 Highland Drive, Salt Lake City, Ut. COVID-19 safety protocols will be followed.
"How do I know that my youth is all spent?
Well, my get-up and go has got up and went.
But in spite of it all, I am able to grin
when I recall
where my get-up has been." - unknown

Published in The Salt Lake Tribune from Sep. 18 to Sep. 20, 2020.
