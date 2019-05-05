|
1937 ~ 2019
North Pole, AK - Roger Lee Sorenson passed away at their winter home in AZ on April 24th, 2019. He was born on December 11th, 1937 in Salina, Utah to Beth Jensen Sorenson and Merrill Lee Sorenson.
Roger attended Snow College and joined the Navy in 1959. He retired as a pipe fitter in 2000. Roger met Sue and moved to Alaska in 1983 where they were happily married for 35 years. He loved to hunt, fish, and camp. He was an avid bowler and golfer. He loved his family more than anything and he will be so terribly missed.
He is survived by his wife Sue, two daughters, Michelle Kuehn (Bob), Melissa Harding (Clancy), five grandchildren, sisters Kae Dawn Servoss (Kent) Layton, UT., Pat Jackman who resides in Koosharem, UT., as well as many other family and friends.
A celebration of life will be held at 1317 E 275 S Layton, Ut on May 11th from 10-12.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on May 5, 2019