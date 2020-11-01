1943 ~ 2020
On Saturday, October 17, 2020, G. Roger Pearson, a man adored by so many for the tremendous impact he had on the lives of those around him, passed away at the age of 77 from complications of a Staph infection.
He is survived by his devoted wife, Nanette, and their sons, Jason (Tonja) of Campbell, CA, Ryan (Sara) of Park City Utah, and Josh of Scottsdale, AZ. Roger is also survived by his three grandchildren, Tyler, Brody and Lily.
Roger was born on May 1, 1943 in Salt Lake City, Utah, to George and Louise Pearson. He was the oldest of four children, survived by his siblings, Sandy (Joe), Peggy (Dan), and Steve (Mardi). He loved his siblings and was proud of them. He also had a wonderful relationship with his sister-in-law Sally Roberts.
Roger was raised in Salt Lake City where he was known for his standout athletic ability. He was a star in both basketball and baseball. He graduated from the University of Utah, where he was a stellar member of Beta Theta Pi fraternity. While attending the "U", Roger met his future bride, Nanette, and their marriage lasted fifty-two years. Always up for a challenge, the growing Pearson family lived in Hawaii and Guam prior to settling in Cupertino, CA where they raised their children. Roger and Nanette then made their final move to Paradise Valley, AZ.
Roger was a well-respected businessman as a Sr. Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Franklin Templeton Funds for over 30 years. In addition, he was a proud veteran and served in the Army Reserve. Always hard working in both his career and in his personal life, Roger made many lifelong friends. Nicknamed "Rodie" by his good friends, he was seen as their event coordinator and provided them with decades of fun filled memories.
Roger loved talking to new people and getting to know them. Whenever Roger walked into a room of strangers, he always left with new friends. His genuine charisma and charm made him easy to talk to and incredibly likeable. His memory of names, dates, and events was legendary. He added a sparkle to every party with his contagious smile, inviting personality, and the many fun outfits he wore to spice up any event. There was never a beret, zoot suit, or pair of spats too zany for his wardrobe. The entrances he made to parties were always spectacular, especially when he had his beautiful wife by his side.
Roger developed a love of golf similar to his favorite uncle, Bob. He was a member of Paradise Valley Country Club where his many cherished friendships provided exciting times on the golf course especially with the camaraderie of his buddies known as the "Gamblers." Always competitive, a rare loss on the links would result in a game of backgammon afterwards. He had a passion for knowing details about many subjects, especially baseball and sports in general.
All of Roger's accomplishments paled to being a wonderful husband, father, and grandfather. His boys will always remember the years he spent coaching their youth sports, especially little league. Still to this day, his sons' friends talk of the years and memories with Roger as their coach, mentor, and role model.
His daughters-in-law were welcomed with open arms into the Pearson family and brought great joy to his life. His family expanded to include three grandchildren who he was extremely proud of; They were the light of his life. Finally, his devotion to Nanette was remarkable. Hand-in-hand they were a pair for the ages, complimenting each other along their journey.
It is with great sorrow that we have lost an irreplaceable husband, dad, grandpa, uncle, cousin, nephew, brother, and brother-in-law. Roger will always be in our hearts and remembered forever. May he rest in peace.
A celebration of life will be held when it is safe to do so.
Donations in his memory may be made to the Junior Giants or a charity of your choice
. https://giantscommunityfund.givingfuel.com/giants-community-fund-donation-page