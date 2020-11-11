Brother Andrus was my home teacher for the past 13 years and he faithfully magnified that calling, always visiting with a message. He was a genuine, humble, caring person and I will miss him very much. Last year for Christmas he surprised me with some genealogy work that he did for my family. His example of tireless genealogy inspired me earlier this year to dedicate more time to my own genealogy, and I am so grateful for his example and service. My thoughts and prayers are with his family whom he loved very much.

Jennifer Lange

Friend