Viewing
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
10:30 AM - 12:30 PM
Graveside service
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
1:00 PM
Bountiful City Cemetery
2224 South 200 West
Bountiful, UT
Roger Ray Chugg


1942 - 2019
Roger Ray Chugg Obituary
1942 ~ 2019
Roger Ray Chugg, 77 passed away on October 26, 2019 in Bountiful. Ray was born January 18, 2019 in Soda Springs, Idaho to Vern Albert and Goldie Arilla Skinner Chugg. He is survived by his wife Maralyn of Woods Cross, son Vern (Marla) of Draper and sister Norita Owens of Pocatello, Idaho. He was proceeded in death by his parents, Sister Arilla, and brothers William and David. A viewing will be held Friday, November 1, 2019 from 10:30 am to 12:30 pm at Larkin Mortuary, 260 East South Temple, Salt Lake City and then a graveside service at 1:00 pm at the Bountiful City Cemetery 2224 South 200 West, Bountiful. For a complete obituary see www.larkinmortuary.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Oct. 30, 2019
