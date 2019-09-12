|
|
Our dearest husband, father, and grandfather Roger Tidwell Richards, 72, returned to his Heavenly Father on September 3, 2019 due to a rare brain disease called Creutzfeldt-Jakob. He passed away peacefully in his home, surrounded by his family.
He was born September 2, 1947 in Salt Lake City to John and Marguerite Richards. He married the love of his life Maurene Wilkinson on January 16th 1979, and they were sealed in the Salt Lake Temple. As a young boy, dad loved running around the neighborhood with his friends; playing with bows and arrows and building forts. He loved that his grandpa was the "King Cowboy" and at a young age he and his brother joined the Mount Olympus Posse. There he gained his lifelong love of horses. At the age of 5 he contracted Polio, but like the fighter we knew him to be, he beat it.
After graduating from Highland High School, he joined the ROTC. He chose to go on to serve his country and was Honorably Discharged from the Army. In his youth, Dad was a proud eagle scout. He attended the University of Utah for two years before transferring and graduating from BYU with a degree in Accounting and Business Finance. He has been a devout Cougar fan ever since. A faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, he served a full time French speaking mission in Toronto, Canada. Dad loved the Priesthood, and loved serving people. One of his favorite church callings was spreading the gospel to prison inmates. Dad and Mom also shared their love and their home with many foster children.
At age 10, Dad went to work at Granite Furniture Company, where he spent his entire professional career. He loved working alongside his dad, brother, sisters, relatives and was an integral part of the family business. Outside of his professional career, Dad was proud to be in the Sugar House Chamber of Commerce, Mule Deer foundation, Cougar Club, Rotary Club, and The NRA.
Dad will be remembered for his passion for the outdoors; he was a skilled fisherman and enjoyed taking his boat to Flaming Gorge whenever he could. He was an excellent hunter who always kept his eyes open for the next big one. In his youth, baseball was his life. He would often walk for miles just to make sure he got to play his favorite sport.
Above all, Dad loved spending time with his family especially at the Richards' family Bear Lake cabin and cruising around in his yellow GTO. He loved taking his son on his many outdoor adventures and he never missed a daughters' dance or piano recital. He absolutely loved spending time with his children and grandchildren. Dad deeply loved his wife with all of his heart, and always wanted her cookie dough and chocolate cake.
Dad, we never heard you complain once and we are in a heck of a fix without you. You are one in a million. He is survived by his sweetheart, Maurene; daughters, Laura (Scott) Jackson, Michelle (Mike) Roe, Lacey (Jordan) Jones, Melinda (Dana) Telford, Aleida McDonald, Aleesa Johnson, Marty (Tom) Yazzie; Son Jon (Heather) Larson; 27 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren; brother John (Dianne) Richards; sisters Carolyn Gibbons, Colleen (David) Bevan, Teresa (Ralph) Jenkins. Preceded in death by his parents; his daughters Sarah and Evelyn; his sisters Susan and Joyce.
Special appreciation is expressed to all the caregivers at the St. Mark's Hospital and Inspiration Home Health for the love and care they provided our dad. Funeral services will be held Monday September 16th at 11:00am at the Valley View 6th Ward. 2245 East 3900 South in Salt Lake City, Utah where friends visit an hour and a half prior to the service. A viewing will be held Sunday evening September 15th from 6-8pm. Online condolences can be added at www.wasatchlawn.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Sept. 12, 2019