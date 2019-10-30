Home

Roland Penney Schoonover


1938 - 2019
1938 ~ 2019
Roland Penney Schoonover, 81, passed away October 24, 2019.
Roland was born January 4, 1938, the son of Joseph and Hester Weaver Schoonover in Wapato, Washington. He received a Bachelor's Degree from Washington State University in 1960. He married Joan Banville on August 27, 1961 in Las Vegas, Nevada. He proudly served as a pilot in the U.S. Air Force before retiring after 21 years of service. He served in Vietnam and various other locations throughout the world. After leaving the Air Force, he became a commercial pilot for several airline companies, ending with Reno Airlines.
Roland enjoyed golfing, fishing, camping, gardening and yard work. He loved his family and enjoyed spending time with them, especially his grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife Joan; children Steve (Cindy), Charles, Kimberly Carlsen, Scott (Jeanette), Sondra (Loren) Naftzger; eight grandchildren, five great-grandchildren and three sisters. Preceded in death by his parents and two brothers.
Viewing will be held Saturday, November 2nd from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. at Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 No. Fairfield Road. Graveside service will follow at 2 p.m. at the Farmington City Cemetery.
Condolences may be shared at: www.lindquistmortuary.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Oct. 30, 2019
