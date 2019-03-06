Home

Larkin Sunset Gardens
1950 East Dimple Dell Road
Sandy, UT 84092
(801) 571-2771
Calling hours
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Larkin Sunset Gardens
1950 East Dimple Dell Road
Sandy, UT 84092
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Larkin Sunset Gardens
1950 East Dimple Dell Road
Sandy, UT 84092
Roma Wilcox Wilde Obituary
Roma Wilcox Wilde
1923 - 2019
Roma Wilcox Wilde, 95, passed away February 27, 2019 from natural causes due to age. She was born October 23, 1923 in Preston, Idaho. She was the seventh child of George Lorain and Julia Perry Wilcox. Roma married Neldon R. Wilde November 21, 1941 in the Logan L.D.S. Temple. She worked for Sweet Candy Company and Litton Industries, retiring from Litton in 1982.
She was extremely dedicated to her family and friends, who will greatly miss her.
Roma is survived by sons N. Reese & Clair T., daughter Kaye; grandchildren N.R. & Tonya (Corey), Debbie & Dave (Emily, Stephen, Corinne), Kari & Jim (Josh, Doug & Brenda, Jordan, Casey), Wes, Brooke (Taylor, Peyton, Riley), Monica, Jodie (Anthony, Jaydee, Cord). Also survived by great-great grandchildren Jaxson and Lydia; brother George & Marie; and sister-in-law Naomi.
Preceded in death by parents; siblings Marjorie, Perry, Donna, Julia, Lorrayne and Denny; grandson Adam C. and daughter-in-law Kenna.
Special thanks to Wes, Becky and Brynn from Summit.
Funeral service will be Friday, March 8, 11:00 AM at Larkin Sunset Gardens chapel, 1950 East Dimple Dell Road (10600 South), Sandy, UT where friends may call one hour prior to the service. Interment at Larkin Sunset Gardens Cemetery.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Mar. 6, 2019
