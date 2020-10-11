1/1
RoMell Peterson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share RoMell's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
1944 ~ 2020
RoMell Peterson our loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle and friend passed away on August 19, 2020 due to complications related to pneumonia.
He was born in Salt Lake City, Utah, on March 2, 1944 to Soren Eskel Peterson and Luella Alice Rugg. Mel graduated from Granite High and served the Alaskan-Canadian mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, where he met his sweetheart Gail Doreen (Shuter). They married June 29, 1967. He worked with his father and brothers to build the family business of potato seed cutters. Dad was a traveling salesman where he had the opportunity to meet many wonderful people throughout the world.
Dad had a heart of gold; his wife, children and family were his life. He was full of love, kindness, perseverance, perfection, and showed genuine compassion toward others. He shared these many great qualities with everyone in his life.
He is preceded in death by his parents; Soren Eskel Peterson, Luella Alice Rugg and Viola Zelma Rugg; his siblings DorrisAnn, Ladonna, Raymond, Bonnie, Viona, Ileen, and Janice. He is survived by his wife, Doreen; his children Matthew (Cindy), Jerrod (Kimberly), Angeline (Eric), Trudeen (Russell), Shanalee (Eagle), Nicholas (Vileena), Grace (Casey); his siblings Maurine, Jean, LeRoy, Thelma, Ramay, Jenienne, Larry, Tom, Buddy, and Paul; 22 grandchildren, numerous nieces, nephews, and 4 great-grandsons.
A celebration of life and funeral will be held at 1880 West Parkway Blvd. West Valley City, Utah on Saturday October 24, 2020 at 10:30 am.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Salt Lake Tribune on Oct. 11, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved