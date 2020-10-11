1944 ~ 2020

RoMell Peterson our loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle and friend passed away on August 19, 2020 due to complications related to pneumonia.

He was born in Salt Lake City, Utah, on March 2, 1944 to Soren Eskel Peterson and Luella Alice Rugg. Mel graduated from Granite High and served the Alaskan-Canadian mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, where he met his sweetheart Gail Doreen (Shuter). They married June 29, 1967. He worked with his father and brothers to build the family business of potato seed cutters. Dad was a traveling salesman where he had the opportunity to meet many wonderful people throughout the world.

Dad had a heart of gold; his wife, children and family were his life. He was full of love, kindness, perseverance, perfection, and showed genuine compassion toward others. He shared these many great qualities with everyone in his life.

He is preceded in death by his parents; Soren Eskel Peterson, Luella Alice Rugg and Viola Zelma Rugg; his siblings DorrisAnn, Ladonna, Raymond, Bonnie, Viona, Ileen, and Janice. He is survived by his wife, Doreen; his children Matthew (Cindy), Jerrod (Kimberly), Angeline (Eric), Trudeen (Russell), Shanalee (Eagle), Nicholas (Vileena), Grace (Casey); his siblings Maurine, Jean, LeRoy, Thelma, Ramay, Jenienne, Larry, Tom, Buddy, and Paul; 22 grandchildren, numerous nieces, nephews, and 4 great-grandsons.

A celebration of life and funeral will be held at 1880 West Parkway Blvd. West Valley City, Utah on Saturday October 24, 2020 at 10:30 am.



