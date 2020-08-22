1/1
Ron E. Pace
Ron E. Pace
1956-2020
Salt Lake City, Utah-Loving father and grandfather passed away August 9th of a well fought fight with covid.
Born August 7th, 1956 to Bev and Earl Pace. The man loved fast cars, fast boats; anything that could get his heart pumping. But what he loved most was having his family around him. His silly jokes and wild smiles let them know how much he adored each one.
Holidays found Ron at the head of the table - he now will set the next table for them all.
Ron is survived by his brother Rand/Julie, daughter Mandy Owens/Seth Owens, 6 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren. Daughter Mindy Pace, best friend and companion Alisha Ann Galloway and son Nicholas Izzac Galloway.

Published in The Salt Lake Tribune from Aug. 22 to Aug. 23, 2020.
