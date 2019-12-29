Home

Ronald Albert Murray

Ronald Albert Murray
1938~2019
Ronald Albert Murray, 81, died on Dec 23, 2019 in Riverton, UT. He was born on Jan 27, 1938 in Helper, UT to Madrel McKee and Joseph Leroy Murray. He married Bonnie Murray on March 30, 1963. He is survived by his wife, his children; Ronald Murray (Camra), Tammy Phillips (Mike), Kimberly Graham (Mark), and Cory Murray, his 10 grandchildren, and his 9 great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents, his stepfather; Eldon (Red) McKee, his brother; Joseph Murray, and his sister; Leah Liin. A funeral service will be held Thursday, Jan 2, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the LDS Ward located at 12110 S 1300 W, Riverton, UT. A viewing will be held from 10-11 a.m. at the same church. Interment will follow at Memorial Lake Hills Cemetery: 10055 S State Street, Sandy, UT.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Dec. 29, 2019
