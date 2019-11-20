|
|
Ronald Boyd France
Nov 28, 1930 ~ Nov 14, 2019
Colonel Ronald Boyd France PhD, passed away in Provo, Utah Nov. 14, 2019. He was born Nov. 28, 1930 in Salt lake City, UT. He served in the US Navy and attended U of U where he received a Doctorate in Psychology. He had a practice with Vocational Rehab before re-entering the Military in the Air Force and retired from the Veterans Administration Hospital. During his military career he served in both the Korean Conflict and the Vietnam War and He was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.
He was not only dedicated to his career but even more devoted to his family. He married Margo Gene Strasser Sept. 15, 1958 and they had a son and 2 daughters with whom he shared special bonds to this very day.
Ronald is survived by his wife Margo of Midway, UT, daughters Heather Anne France and Margaret Elise (Lawrence Matthew) Culley, Foster son Frederick Sakizzie, grandsons Jack and Matthew Culley and several nieces and nephews.
He truly was an Officer and a Gentleman and will be dearly missed.
Family will greet friends on Sat. Nov 23, 2019 from 10-11 AM at the Midway Stake Center, Midway, Ut. A memorial service will then be held at 11:00 AM at the Chapel. Interment will follow in the Midway City Cemetery. For a more complete obituary and to sign the online guestbook or share a memory of Ronald, please visit www.probstfamilyfunerals.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Nov. 20, 2019