In Loving Memory
Ronald C Anderson left this world in the early morning of April 6, 2019 after a brave battle with cancer. He is survived by his loving wife, Crystal (Nash); children, Jennifer, Travis (Elizabeth), Nate (Paige), Curtis (Trevor), Steffanie (Zachary), Zachary (Shyloe), Josh, and Samantha; Mother and Father-in-law, Curt and Shawnee Nash; siblings, Marge (Dave), Valene (Dave), Larry (Suzie), Bruce (Julie), brother-in-law Kelly Nash, and many, many beloved nieces and nephews. Ron was the proud grandfather of Brayden, Emmaline, Lexi, Trey, Skylie, Kyrian, Kale, Titan, Temperance, Jade, and Sapphire. He was preceded in death by his parents, Clarence (Andy) and Cleora Anderson, and sister Marilyn. Ron was blessed on this earth with a large and extended family who will remember him always and miss him so much. We love you - our wonderful husband, son, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend!
Funeral services will be held on April 12, 2019 at the Tooele East Stake Center, 752 North 520 East, Tooele, Utah, at 1:00 pm. A viewing to be held one hour prior to the funeral services at the same location. Interment will directly follow the funeral at the Tooele City Cemetery.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Apr. 10, 2019