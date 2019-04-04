|
Ronald Carl Talbot Sr.
Apr 26, 1955 ~ Mar 31, 2019
Ron Talbot Sr. 63 passed away peacefully at home with loved ones on the 31st of March 2019. Ron was born to Elwin Talbot (Sam) Geniel Gonzales on April 26, 1955. Joined the Marine Corps in April 1971, and was based at Camp Lejeune, NC. Married the love of his life Mona Lisa Dabalos on Sept. 8, 1972. Ron started his career in trucking at Yellow Freight and loved every minute of being a teamster. Ron loved his children grandkids, LA Dodgers and Rams. Survived by wife, Mona, children Ronnie and Denise (Broc, Breylin, Jordan) Angela and Ramon Jr, (Selena, Ramon III and Josie). Proceeded in death by grandson Charlie Sitani. Ron loved sports, playing poker and his puppy dogs.
A funeral service will be held on Friday, April 5, 2019 at 1:00 pm at Starks Funeral Parlor, 3651 South 900 East, Salt Lake City. A viewing will be from 12:00 pm to 1:00 pm prior to the services. Interment to follow at Mt. Calvary Catholic Cemetery, 4th Avenue and T Street, Salt Lake City. Please share your photos and memories with the family at www.starksfuneral.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Apr. 4, 2019