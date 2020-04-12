|
|
Ronald Douglas Coleman
1931~2020
Holladay, UT-Ron died peacefully in his sleep Wednesday, April 8, 2020 at Sunrise Senior Living Center in Holladay, Utah after suffering a lengthy illness.
Ron was born October 31, 1931 in Monrovia, California to Veda and Harold Coleman. He is survived by his wife Marlene and children Kevin Coleman, Allison Coleman; step-children Dave (Amanda) Marino and Bob (Linda) Burke; grandchildren, Athena Coleman and Britton Coleman; Mila Marino and Maximus Marino; Devon Barlow, Olivia Coleman; Sarah (Brandon) Graham, Chris Burke and Brandon Burke; three great-grandchildren and brother, Neil (Jean) Coleman of Westport, Connecticut. He was preceded in death by his step-son, Patrick Marino and grandson Michael Burke.
Ron will be buried at Payson City Cemetery in a private family service.
Thank you to Sunrise Senior Living Center for their wonderful service and kindness. A big thank you to Signature Home Health and Hospice for their amazing service and support.
Funeral arrangements entrusted to Memorial Holladay~Cottonwood Mortuary. Condolences may be shared with the family at http://www.memorialutah.com/obituary/holladay-cottonwood/ronald-douglas-coleman/
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Apr. 12, 2020