Ronald E. Salinas
In Loving Memory
Ronald E. Salinas, 77, passed peacefully from life at his home in southern Utah, on October 9, 2020.
Ron and his wife Janay had 35 wonderful years together and many adventures, Carlsbad being their favorite get-a-way spot. Ron was Janay's rock and her best friend. Their house was a "Bed and Breakfast" to family and friends who all enjoyed their humor, hospitality, and her good cooking. Ron enjoyed golfing, fishing and traveling with his wife, family members and friends and was known for his fun-loving pranks and his happy-go-lucky attitude. He loved meeting people and to him no one was a stranger.
He is survived by his wife Janay, his children, Vangee (Guy) Watts, Steven "Duke" (Rehana) Salinas, Shellie "Little Red" (Darren) Jones, Dani "DaniGirl" (Art) Peasmall and his 8 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild. He was preceded in death by his father and mother, Rudolph and Dorothy Salinas, his brother Rudy Salinas and is survived by his siblings Kathleen (George) Navarro, Frank (Donna) Salinas, Rebecca (John) McKnight, Tricia (Michael) Phelps, and Teresa (Russell) Johnson and former spouse Coranne Brady.
No funeral services will be held as it was Ron's wish that his family and friends remember him as he was in life. To honor Ron's life, treat everyone as a good friend, go play a round of golf, find a favorite fishing hole or hang a hummingbird feeder in your yard.

Published in The Salt Lake Tribune from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memories & Condolences
October 16, 2020
My condolences to you Janay and family, we are going to miss Ronnie but we won't forget him. Rest in peace my good buddy!
Bill Padilla
Friend
October 15, 2020
He made us laugh and we loved him. Bob and I loved playing golf with him and Janay. He will be missed.
Bob and Kathy Bardsley
Friend
October 15, 2020
Our deepest sympathy and condolences are being extended to Janay and the entire Salinas Family. Ronnie was a great friend over the years since graduating from West High School. He will be truly missed by all who knew him. His sense of humor and good heart will remain in our memories forever. Please enjoy a round of golf with Bobbie and think of us here on earth. We love you dearly and will remember you always!
Love, Jim and Pat Peterson Klein
Pat Klein
Friend
