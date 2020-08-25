1/1
Ronald Edward Hargis
1964 ~ 2020
Ronald Edward Hargis, born March 7, 1964 died Friday August 14, 2020 at 56 years of age. Ron grew up as a local "Sandy City" boy getting into trouble with his friends and torturing his sisters. Ron was passionate about few things but when he found something he liked; he was "all in". Sports, Classic Rock, amazing food, friends, and his family were among the things he cherished the most. He was fiercely competitive in all things and didn't like to lose, we would even dare say he was a "sore loser". He never lost his desire for fun and friends, and always enjoyed a great evening that included both of these. Many vacations were made up of a great group of friends making amazing memories.
Ron graduated from Jordan High School in 1982, proud to let people know it was the "original" Jordan High School. He joined the Army right out of high school, after which he embraced a successful career in construction, specifically with Story Siding.
Ron's proudest moment as a young man was when his son Alex was born in 1986. Ron married the love of his life, Mary in 1996 and spent the next 24 years creating a life together. They have two beautiful daughters, Abbie & Allison. Ron was preceded in death by his father, Ron Hargis. Ron is survived by his Mother (Gail ), sisters (Kim, Dawn, Amber) and brother (Mark).
Ron will be sorely missed and whenever a RUSH song is heard playing, the Miami Dolphins playing, or a great meal to enjoy, we will remember him fondly.
Public viewing was held at Larkin Mortuary, Wednesday August 18, 2020. Graveside services were held at Elysian Burial Gardens August 19, 2020.

Published in The Salt Lake Tribune on Aug. 25, 2020.
August 24, 2020
So sorry for your loss Amber, my thoughts are with you at this time, may the wonderful memories bring you comfort.
I love you so much Amber.
Creo Rule
Friend
August 24, 2020
Ron I am going to miss you so much. I’m going to miss your bright smile, your cheerful hello every time you came into the salon. I’m so going to miss sitting in Ambers room while you got your hair cut talking and laughing. I’m going to miss when we are at a party and an old 80’s rock song comes on, you and I pull out our finger microphones and we are the only two that know ALL the words!!! I’m going to miss our friendship more than I can express. I will cherish all the memories I have forever. Rest In Peace Ron, I love you.
Tracy Romaire
