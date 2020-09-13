1/1
Ronald G. Hartwell
Ronald G Hartwell
1954 ~ 2020
Ronald G Hartwell passed from this life on September 3, 2020, after a long illness. Ron was born on December 24, 1964 to John Edward (JE) and Marie Hartwell.
Ron was a scholar earning two Bachelors of Science Degrees from the University of Utah with emphasis in business and finance before being accepted to the Cornell Law School. While at Cornell Ron earned many awards and accolades. He was listed in American Jurisprudence for Civil Litigation & Professional Responsibility, article editor for the Cornell Law Review, a member of The Order of the Coif and graduated magna cum laude with his Doctorate of Law.
Ron lived in California, primarily in Los Angles working for Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher.
Ron enjoyed traveling and visited many different countries, and especially enjoyed touring Italy. As his health declined, Ron returned to Utah to be with family. A special thanks to Justin Larsen for all the love and in-home care he provided Ron.
Ron was preceded in death by his parents and his brother Charles (Kay) Hartwell. He is survived by sisters Kathryn (Gary) Larsen and Glenda (Jack) Butterfield.
A celebration of Ron's life will be held on Saturday, September 19, 2020 from 5:00 to 7:00 pm at Kathryn and Gary Larsen's home in Sandy at 10487 Godatia Lane, Sandy, UT. www.goffmortuary.com

Published in The Salt Lake Tribune on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
19
Celebration of Life
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Kathryn and Gary Larsen's home
Funeral services provided by
Goff Mortuary
8090 S. State St.
Midvale, UT 84047
(801) 255-7151
