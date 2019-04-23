|
|
1936 ~ 2019
Chief Master Sergeant Ronald G. Wakefield (Ret), 82, passed away peacefully in his sleep on April 20, 2019 at his home in Fruit Heights, Utah. He was born on July 31, 1936 to Frank Edward and Marjorie Bell Wakefield in Detroit, Michigan. In 1954, at the age of 17, he enlisted in the United States Air Force. While stationed in Arizona, he met and married Janet Gatzke and was married 26 years until her passing in 1983. Together they had three children: Donald, David and Kristine.
Ron received numerous medals during his 26-year Air Force career including the Bronze Star for meritorious action during one of his Vietnam tours of duty. He attained the highest enlisted rank of Chief Master Sergeant and was proud of the military, his country and his service.
Ron was active in sports, coaching his sons' youth football and baseball teams and played on the Ramstein Germany Air Force Volleyball team. Ron enjoyed many great trips skiing with his family in Utah, Wyoming, Montana, Colorado, Germany and Switzerland, camping in Italy, canoeing in France, fishing in Utah and Alaska, snowmobiling in Yellowstone, hunting throughout the West, trips to Maui, Caribbean cruises, golfing with his buddies, and spending Sundays with his boys watching the Detroit Lions lose. While working at Hill AFB as a civilian, Ron continued his education, receiving his bachelor's degree from Weber State University on the same day as his son, David.
Ron married Sandy Alverson in 2000 and loved her six children and many grandchildren as if they were his own. Ron is survived by his wife Sandy; his sons, Donald (Ann) Wakefield and David Wakefield; a grandson, Nicholas Wakefield and his special furry companions, Abbie and Teddy. He is preceded in death by his wife, Janet and his daughter, Kristine Wakefield.
Dad was always there for all that knew him. He was patient, generous to a fault, cared deeply about all those around him, and always, always put himself last. The values of honor, duty, integrity and service that he learned in the military carried with him throughout his life. Everyone that knew dad loved him, and he loved them back. He carried himself as an example of what it meant to be a father, a husband, a friend, and a man.
Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, April 25, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 N, Fairfield Rd, Layton, Utah. Friends may visit family Thursday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the mortuary. Interment, Ogden City Cemetery.
Condolences may be shared at: www.lindquistmortuary.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Apr. 23, 2019