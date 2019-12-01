|
|
11/22/1928 ~ 06/21/2019
Ronald Grant Maxfield, age 90, devoted husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather passed away peacefully June 21st, 2019 surrounded by loving family. Born November 22, 1928 to Albert Elias and Orilla May Brown Maxfield in Provo, Utah, grew up in Provo and Salt Lake City. Ronald attended Emerson Elementary School, Roosevelt Jr. High, graduated from East High School in 1945 and graduated from the University of Utah (affiliating with Pi Kappa Alpha Fraternity) in Business Marketing in 1949. He met the love of his life, Billie Betty Anderson, in his chemistry class at East High School, went on their first date to listen to records just after graduating, and the rest was history.
Survived by his devoted, gracious, loving wife of 71 years, Billie, his children R. Scott (Gena); Wendie (Robb) Roberts; Deanne (Jeffrey Kaufman) Maxfield; Cheryl Maxfield; Robert A. (Kristine); Randall J. (Selena) and sister Karen Anderson (Lee), 11 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild. He was preceded in death by his parents and older siblings Leah Sims, A. Vard Maxfield, Wendell Maxfield and Naomi Shumway. A celebration of life will be held in his honor Saturday, December 14, 2019 from 3:30pm-6:30pm at the Brookstone Clubhouse, 1630 East 6480 South, Murray, UT.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Dec. 1 to Dec. 8, 2019