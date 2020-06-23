Ronald H. Olson

Feb. 2, 1942 - Jun. 20, 2020

Our dear "Bubba" whose warm smile, kind heart, and love for every person will continue to be a source of strength and joy to his large family and so many friends until we are united once again.

Ronald "Bubba" H. Olson passed away peacefully surrounded by family on June 20, 2020. He was 78. He was enjoying working in his lovely yard and garden with his wife Carol when it suddenly came time for him to leave this earth.

Bubba was born on February 10, 1942 in Salt Lake City, Utah to Loyal and Irene Olson. He was the second of four children. His siblings are Keith (Jean) Olson, D'Onn (deceased) (Gary) Waldron, and Sue (Richard) West. He attended East High School, where he played baseball, basketball, and football. Bubba is an Army veteran and was activated to serve in the Berlin Crisis. He married his high school sweetheart and love of his life Carol "Mimi" Duffin on May 17, 1963 in the Logan Temple. Bubba was a devoted husband and father and loved his family wholeheartedly and more than anything on earth. He and Mimi have six children: Holly (Gene) Smith, Heidi (Chris) Nielson, Jim (Suzi) Olson, Heather (Don) Van Boerum, Hilarie (Rich) Sedgwick, and Jon (Ashley) Olson. They have 35 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. Bubba was the pillar that kept his family incredibly close.

Bubba always had a strong work ethic. He owned his own successful printing business, MPrint, for several years. In 1986, he became the president of Housing Corporation of America, which helps provide quality, affordable housing and create stronger communities for families and senior citizens. He worked there with his daughter Holly and son Jon right up through the end of his life.

Whether he was on the beach, at one of his kid's or grandkid's games, on a golf course, or a Sunday family dinner, Bubba was always smiling, happy, and thoughtful of others. When he talked with you, you felt you were the most important person in his life. Bubba had a genuine interest in people and an amazing ability to make friends. We are grateful to Bubba for being the first one on the beach and taking all the chairs out. He was the last one off the beach and always won the darkest tan award. Bubba loved bread pudding, chocolate rum cake, chocolate orange sticks, and frozen chocolate bananas. His grandkids loved eating mini pancakes and drinking root beer freezes with Bubba and Mimi on many sleepovers.

Bubba loved sports! He enjoyed playing golf and tennis and running. He completed three St. George marathons and many shorter races. But more than that, he loved watching his kids' and grandkids' sporting events. Bubba was a Utah Man through and through.

Bubba was a faithful servant of the Lord. His favorite callings were serving as the VA Hospital Branch President and as an ordinance worker in the Salt Lake Temple. He went out of his way to help others in need and did so quietly and humbly without seeking recognition. He always looked out for the underdog. Bubba had an unwavering faith and testimony in his Savior Jesus Christ and was blessed to witness many miracles throughout his life. He saw God's hand in everything.

Please help us celebrate Bubba's life by continuing his legacy to serve others. In lieu of flowers please make donations to Primary Children's Medical Center.

Graveside funeral services will be held Friday, June 26, 2020, 11:00 am at Larkin Sunset Lawn, 2350 East 1300 South. Bubba loved the beach, so you are welcome to bring your beach chair and blanket for the graveside. A visitation for family and friends will be held Thursday evening from 5:30 to 7:00 pm at the same location.



