Ronald James
Tolley
1936 - 2020
Ronald James Tolley, 83, passed away peacefully on Monday, April 27, 2020 with his three children at his side. Ron was born August 23, 1936 to Fonda McPherson and James Elmer Tolley in Pocatello, Idaho.
Ron is survived by his three children: James Douglas (Denise) Tolley, Andrea (Adam) Sangster, and Alisa (Chad) Johnson; his grandchildren: Kady (Jacob Stephan), Kelly (Chance Tolman), Victoria, J.D., Dominic, Olivia and Mariah Tolley; Jake (Callie), Alexa (Brandon Bitner), Annie, Alec and Luke Sangster; Jessica (Austin Wright), Megan, Sarah and Rachel Johnson; his great-grandchildren: Adelie and Christen Stephan, Henley Tolman, Henry Sangster and Bennett Bitner; his sister, Sharon Stevenson; brothers-in-law: Joseph (Anna) Rawle and Larry (Joan) Rawle; sisters-in-law: Joylene (Marsel) Tingey and Judy Rawle and many nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his loving and devoted wife, Margene Millet Rawle Tolley; his parents: Elmer and Fonda Tolley; his brothers: John (Shirley) Tolley, Dee (Patsy) Tolley and brother-in-law: Reid Stevenson.
We would like to thank all the kind nurses and staff at Sagewood Assisted Living and BRIO Home Health & Hospice for their loving care of Ron.
A viewing will be held on Saturday, May 2, 2020 from 6:00 - 8:00 pm at the Larkin Mortuary located at 3688 W. 12600 S. Riverton, Utah. Due to COVID-19 guidelines, only 20 people will be allowed to participate in the viewing at one time. As people come out, others will be allowed in. Interment with a graveside service, for immediate family members only, will be at the Evergreen Cemetery located at 1997 South 400 East Springville, Utah.
In lieu of flowers, do something nice for one of your neighbors, that's what Dad would have done. For full obituary, please visit www.thememories.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on May 1, 2020