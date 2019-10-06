|
1942 ~ 2019
Ronald John Allison was born on March 11, 1942 and passed from this existence September 26, 2019. He was the son of Ina Marie Salo Allison and Lorenzo B Allison. He was the brother of Pam Allison Crowther (husband Craig, deceased) and Sherri Allison Jacobs (husband Delane). He was the uncle of Noal Crowther, Joshua Crowther, Erin Jacobs Filliat and Dylan Jacobs. He was the great uncle of Ariel, Ben, Kate, Salo and Enzo.
He grew up in Salt Lake City and attended the University of Utah. He spent his working career at the University of Utah and the University Medical Center. He was an active member of St. Mark's Episcopal Church. He regularly attended church services, functions and study groups. He was well respected and leaves many friends there. He was, also, a "regular" customer at The Coffee Garden in Salt Lake City.
He loved all things British and had extensive knowledge of British history, especially British monarchy. He spent two months touring Europe and discovered the Scottish roots, tartan and crest of the Allison name. He was an avid reader and an accomplished photographer.
He will be greatly missed and fondly remembered by his family and many friends.
Funeral services will be held at the Cathedral Church of St. Mark, 231 E. 100 S., Salt Lake City, Utah on October 17, 2019, at 1:00 pm, with the Very Reverend Tyler B. Doherty presiding. His ashes will be interred in the columbarium at St Mark's. A reception celebrating Ron's life will be held following the service in the Dean's Hall. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Cathedral Church of St. Mark or a .
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Oct. 6, 2019