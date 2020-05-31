Love you Grandpa. Thank you for the honor of caring for you in your last days.
Dancing by the fire pit with Linda, Brian and Kim will always be a favorite memory. And every time I see blue cheese I'll think of you! Till we meet again pops
-Kristin
1935 ~ 2020
On Monday, May 25th, 2020, Ronald LeRoy Baxter, passed away peacefully in his home at the age of 85.
Ron was born March 11th, 1935 in Salt Lake City, UT to Blaine LeRoy Baxter and Chloe Arvilla Young. Both of Ron's parents passed away when he was very young and he and his brother Delano B. were raised by their grandparents Edmund and Elvinia Young. Ron attended Granite High School where he met the love of his life and married Shirley Diane Baxter in 1954. Together they raised five daughters; Sherri, Michelle, Cindy, Linda, Ronda and grandson Brian.
Ron was a civil engineer for the state of Utah and helped build and design many of the roads and bridges that exist today. He loved sports, football, baseball, boxing, golf, skiing, boating, camping, shooting guns, playing cards, music, especially classic country, traveling, and spending time with the people he loved. He loved his home that he built with his own two hands. He enjoyed being in his yard all the time where he planted several trees, so many trees that his wife called him "Ronny Appleseed!"
He is survived by daughters Linda Baxter, Ronda Johnson (Jay), grandson Brian Baxter (Kim), son-in-law Kurt Kappus, many grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, and family members. He was preceded in death by his grandparents Edmund and Elvinia, his parents Blaine and Chloe, his wife Diane, his brother Dee (Darlene), his daughters, Sherri, Michelle, Cindy, his son-in-law Larry Wilberger, his grandson Jason Wilberger, and many other close family members and friends.
Graveside funeral services will be held Saturday, June 6th, 2020, 2:00 pm at Salt Lake City Cemetery. The approximate address of the service will be at 274 N St E, Salt Lake City, UT 84103 which is at the very west end of the cemetery.
Published in The Salt Lake Tribune from May 31 to Jun. 5, 2020.