1946 ~ 2019
Ronald Lynn Beesley, 72 years old of Midvale, Utah passed on August 22nd, 2019 surrounded by his wife and daughters. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, August 27th from 6:00-8:00 PM at Wasatch Lawn Memorial Park & Mortuary, 3401 S. Highland Dr. Services will be at 2:00 PM with visitation one hour prior at Wasatch Lawn Memorial Park & Mortuary. Please be prepared to share your memories of Ron. Interment to follow at Murray City Cemetery. For full obituary, please visit www.wasatchlawn.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Aug. 26, 2019