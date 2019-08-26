Home

Services
Wasatch Lawn Mortuary
3401 South Highland Drive
Salt Lake City, UT 84106
(801) 466-8687
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Wasatch Lawn Memorial Park & Mortuary
3401 S. Highland Dr.
Salt Lake City, UT
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Wasatch Lawn Memorial Park & Mortuary
3401 S. Highland Dr.
Salt Lake City, UT
Service
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
2:00 PM
Wasatch Lawn Memorial Park & Mortuary
3401 S. Highland Dr.
Salt Lake City, UT
Ronald Lynn Beesley


1946 - 2019
1946 ~ 2019
Ronald Lynn Beesley, 72 years old of Midvale, Utah passed on August 22nd, 2019 surrounded by his wife and daughters. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, August 27th from 6:00-8:00 PM at Wasatch Lawn Memorial Park & Mortuary, 3401 S. Highland Dr. Services will be at 2:00 PM with visitation one hour prior at Wasatch Lawn Memorial Park & Mortuary. Please be prepared to share your memories of Ron. Interment to follow at Murray City Cemetery. For full obituary, please visit www.wasatchlawn.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Aug. 26, 2019
