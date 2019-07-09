|
|
Ronald Norman Berg
1949 ~ 2019
Ronald Norman Berg, 70, passed away unexpectedly due to a heart attack on July 6, 2019. He was born in Calgary, Alberta Canada on January 16, 1949 to Norman and Fern Berg. Ron is survived by his wife Joan, his sister Sharon (Robert Hatch), his brother Les (Karen), and children, Jeff (Paige), Shelly (Brandon Anderson), Christy, Jackie (Bryson Kemp), Kerri (David Smith), Kelli (Kevin Knoble), Mike and grandchildren.
A celebration of life for Ronald Norman Berg will be held on Thursday, July 11 (viewing) from 6pm-8pm at the Broomhead Funeral Home 12600 South 2200 West Riverton, Utah.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, July 12 at the South Jordan 1st Ward on 10400 South 2450 West South Jordan, Utah at 11am. A viewing prior to the funeral will be held from 10am-11am. We would like to thank the Broomhead funeral home for their services. See www.broomheadfuneralhome.com for full obituary.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on July 9, 2019