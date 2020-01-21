|
|
Ronald Orlando Ragsdale
1932 - 2020
Draper, Utah-Ron Ragsdale passed away unexpectedly on January 16 at his home in Draper, Utah. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, January 23 at 11:00 a.m. at the Suncrest 3rd Ward Chapel, 14977 S. Round Tree Lane, Draper, Utah. Viewings will be held at the same location on Wednesday, January 22 from 6:00-8:00 p.m. and Thursday prior to the service from 10:00-10:45 a.m. A full obituary appears at www.wasatchlawn.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Jan. 21, 2020