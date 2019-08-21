|
|
1937 ~ 2019
Ronald Paul Seewer passed away on Aug. 15, 2019 at home in Salt Lake City at age 81. He was born December 18, 1937 in Salt Lake City. He was the son of Richard and Alberta Seewer. He grew up in Rose Park and attended West High School. Ron served in the U.S. Army from 1955 to 1958 where he was a paratrooper in the 11th Airborne Division and represented his base playing baseball and football. He enjoyed sports and playing cards. He was an avid University of Utah football fan. He spent much of his life working in sales.
Ron is survived by his other half of 37 years, Judy Bailey, who lovingly cared for him to the end. He is also survived by two sisters, a brother, children, step-children, 26 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
Ron was cremated per his request. A funeral service will be held Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 at 9 a.m. at McDougal Funeral Home, 4330 S. Redwood Road. Graveside service at 11 a.m. at Utah Veterans Cemetery in Bluffdale.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Aug. 21, 2019