Home

POWERED BY

Services
McDougal Funeral Home
4330 South Redwood Road
Taylorsville, UT 84123
801-968-3800
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
9:00 AM
McDougal Funeral Home
4330 South Redwood Road
Taylorsville, UT 84123
View Map
Graveside service
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Utah Veterans Cemetery
Bluffdale, UT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ronald Seewer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronald Paul Seewer


1937 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ronald Paul Seewer Obituary
1937 ~ 2019
Ronald Paul Seewer passed away on Aug. 15, 2019 at home in Salt Lake City at age 81. He was born December 18, 1937 in Salt Lake City. He was the son of Richard and Alberta Seewer. He grew up in Rose Park and attended West High School. Ron served in the U.S. Army from 1955 to 1958 where he was a paratrooper in the 11th Airborne Division and represented his base playing baseball and football. He enjoyed sports and playing cards. He was an avid University of Utah football fan. He spent much of his life working in sales.
Ron is survived by his other half of 37 years, Judy Bailey, who lovingly cared for him to the end. He is also survived by two sisters, a brother, children, step-children, 26 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
Ron was cremated per his request. A funeral service will be held Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 at 9 a.m. at McDougal Funeral Home, 4330 S. Redwood Road. Graveside service at 11 a.m. at Utah Veterans Cemetery in Bluffdale.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Aug. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ronald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McDougal Funeral Home
Download Now