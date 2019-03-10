|
|
1942 ~ 2019
Born December 13, 1942 to Richard and Clara Lindsley in S.L.C, UT. Passed on the morning of March 6, 2019 surrounded by his family. He lost his courageous 2 and a half year battle to Multiple Myeloma. Went to West High School then joined the U.S. Navy. Married Becky Valdez. Retired from S.L.C. Water Reclamation Plant in 2000 and moved to his favorite place "The Cabin". Ron loved to golf, fish, and hunt with his children and grandchildren.
Survived by his wife of 53 years. Sons, Darren (Cheri), Danny (Johanna), son in law Kelly. Grand children, Christopher (Jaima), Justin, Cody (Nate), Chantel, Nicole (Brody), Zachary, and his Dominic. Great grandchildren, Gianna, Dax, Alivia. Sister, Bonnie (Gibbs). Brother, Alan, and many close family members.
Preceded in death by his parents , In-Laws , and his beloved daughter Theresa "LaL". Special thanks to Dr. Tantravahi, Jan, Mary, Clinical RNS, and BMT Team. Thanks for the loving care of Symbii Hospice especially Angie and Jill. A special thanks to Nora and Lisa.
At Ron's request there will be no services held. However there will be a celebration of his Life (Wake) at a later date. In lieu of flowers please donate to the Huntsman Cancer Hospital.
May His Memory Be Eternal.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Mar. 10, 2019