Ronald Roger Braun


1944 - 2020
Murray, UT-Ronald Roger Braun passed away on April 21, 2020 at his home in Murray. He was born on December 10, 1944 in Reipertswiller, France to Willie and Emma Braun. He was preceded in death by his parents, his only sibling, his sister, Alice Schaelling, and his son, David Braun. A private service will be held later. For a full obituary, please visit http://www.memorialutah.com/obituary/holladay-cottonwood/ronald-roger-braun/
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on May 24, 2020
