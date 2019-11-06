|
Ronald Duane Safsten
In Loving Memory
Grandpa Ron (Ronald Duane Safsten), 82, left this earth on Halloween 2019 from what appears to be natural causes despite the letter sent to his children stating that if he died unexpectedly, special attention should be given to the pesky little garden gnomes that kept his garden from reaching its full potential.
If birth records and stories are to be believed, he was the youngest of 4 children (Audrey, Robert and Curtis) born to Swedish immigrants Oscar and Ranghild Safsten in Bellingham, WA. These same stories tell how he talked to the animals. It is uncertain if they talked back. Regardless, his love of farming and husbandry was a theme his entire life. When he wasn't raising crops or animals, he lived vicariously through his daughters and son that were driven to succeed in 4-H.
His Tom Sawyer-like life led him to Oahu, Hawaii. As a VERY involved home-teacher, he met his partner in crime, Nancy Gardner. They were married in the Laie-Hi temple. He and Nancy planted a natural garden right away, but they needed more help weeding so they devised a simple plan: cultivate 8 children-Lori, Kathryn (Blake), Heather, Julianna (Aaron), Kenneth (Monique), Rebecca (Fred), Jessica and Samantha (Craig). Their children together with their spouses, 33 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren weeded many gardens.
Brilliantly talented in writing, cartooning, and photography, Ron loved to share his knowledge with all who would listen. An email or a birthday card from him was always a carefully-crafted masterpiece, worthy of keeping forever. His creative brilliance led him to BYU-HI where he worked as Publications director and in various teaching positions. He also served as editor of the Hawaii Record Bulletin, a church publication.
When Ron and family ran out of garden space in Hawaii they packed up and planted roots in Utah. At least one boat was needed to transport his collections of books, VHS movies, magazine clippings and plant starts. He leaves behind a book collection second only to the Library of Congress.
His parents and siblings all preceded him in death (or have been hiding very well).
Grandpa Ron was a handsome man and, with those genes in the family, he would want you to have one last chance to view him.
Services will be held Saturday, Nov 9, 2019, at the Lehi North Stake Center (650 E 3200 N, Lehi, UT). A viewing will begin at 12:30pm. Immediately followed by a funeral service at 2pm. Interment at Lehi City Cemetery. Online guest book at wingmortuary.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Nov. 6, 2019