Ronald Scott Grimshaw
1967 - 2019
Our beloved son, brother, and father passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, November 13th, 2019 after an arduous battle with life.
Ronald Scott Grimshaw was born on December 11th, 1967 in Battle Mountain, Nevada. Scott enlisted in the United States Navy in March of 1988, serving a total of 16 non consecutive years. Scott achieved the rank of Chief Petty Officer Select; with personal awards to include two Navy Commendation Medals and numerous Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medals.
Scott is survived by his two children Derek and Danielle Grimshaw, of whom he was beyond proud; his mother Margaret, father Steven, his brother Kevin Seegmiller, his two sisters Kelly Aldridge and Shannon Romero, and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his step-mother Florence Grimshaw and sister Stephanie Grimshaw Baldwin.
We will miss your sweet smile Scotty!
A viewing and celebration of Scott's life will be held on Monday, November 18, 2019 from 6:00-8:00 pm at Jenkins-Soffe South Valley, 1007 W. South Jordan Parkway (10600 S), South Jordan, Utah. In lieu of flowers; donations for his children will be accepted. For a full obituary and to leave online condolences, please visit www.jenkins-soffe.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Nov. 16, 2019