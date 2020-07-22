Ronald S. Kellogg
1941 ~ 2020
Ronald Steven Kellogg passed away on July 19, 2020 from complications of a stroke. He was born to Phillip Malcolm and Ivy Caroline Kellogg in Maryland on August 25, 1941. At the age of 3, he lost his mom and at 16 moved to Utah to live with his sister Alice and her husband Steve. Ron graduated from Weber High where he earned many records in swimming. He then served a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in the Northern California Mission. After his mission, he went on to attend and graduate from Weber State University.
Ron married Ilene R. Kellogg in 1964 and they have 3 children, Kris, Matt, and Angie. They later divorced but remained lifelong friends. In 1983 he met the love of his life, Elizabeth "Beth" and married her in 1984. With that marriage came three boys, Will, Drew and Adam who to this day remain some of his greatest gifts and blessings. His life was the best when spending time with his family. It was the most important thing. The Gospel of Jesus Christ was of paramount importance in his life and he was always willing to share his knowledge and testimony. Ron's generosity to those in need was a gift and he always believed his success was provided so he could give to others.
After multiple jobs, he found his life passion selling insurance in the senior market for the last 52 years. Over those years, he started his own agency, Kellogg Insurance Marketing. With that company, he has hired and trained thousands of agents all over the country. The consummate storyteller, Ron could tell you about every policy holder like it was the first time you have heard it, even if it was the 5th, 6th, or 7th time. It was not just work, his managers, staff and agents were his "Kellogg Family".
Football was more than a passion to him; it was a lifestyle. Though he bled Weber State purple, he was an avid Utah fan and Crimson Club Member. He was a season ticket holder of U of U football games. We are sad to know he will not be here to join us in the south endzone where we have sat for 33 years to see the new addition. Ron coached all of his boys in Brighton Bengal little league football and continued to coach even after they had moved on, winning multiple championships.
Ron personally kept Harley Davidson in business for the last 22 years. He never saw a Harley he did not want to own. He has not missed a Sturgis Rally in the last 20 years. The Black Hills will never be the same without Ron there.
We will miss him beyond words. We could only hope for just one more minute, but the overwhelming joy we imagine he is having in the reunion with his son Matt is giving us peace.
Ron is survived by his wife, Elizabeth "Beth" deMontmollin Kellogg. Daughters Kris Kellogg (Lisa Hall), and Angie Kellogg. Sons Will Cooper (Tammy), Drew Cooper, and Adam Cooper. Grandchildren, Kassidy Kellogg, McKell Kellogg, Alec McMorris, Josh McMorris (McCall), Landon McMorris, Sadie McMorris (currently serving in the Milwaukee, Wisconsin Mission), Kennedy McMorris, Halle McMorris, McKenzie Cooper, Madison Andrus (Josh), Mikayla Bentley (Robby), Kallie Davis (Tyler), Paige Cooper, Elizabeth Cooper, and Andrew Cooper Jr., four great-grandchildren and Rourke McMorris. He is preceded in death by his parents, brother, sisters and his son, Matt.
A graveside service will be held on Thursday, July 23, 2020 at 11:00 am, at the Mountain View Memorial Cemetery, 3115 Bengal Blvd. Viewing will be on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 from the hours of 6:00 - 8:00 pm at the Larkin Riverton Mortuary, 3688 West 12600 South, Riverton, Utah.
Online condolences, stories and memories can be shared at www.larkincares.com