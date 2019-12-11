|
|
Ronald Paul Stewart
1951 ~ 2019
Our beloved husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, and brother, Paul Stewart passed away surrounded by family December 3, 2019. Paul was born October 27, 1951 to Irene and Dard Stewart in Murray, UT. He grew up and resided in Magna until his death.
Paul retired from Kennecott after 33 years, then retired from USMag after 8 years. He was also a brick mason for many years. He lived his life to the fullest and his way. He loved spending time at their property in Terra. He was an avid horseman and always had horses until he became too ill. He loved hunting, camping and spending time with his family.
He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Charlotte; children, Heidi (Shawn) Empey, Cami (Bailey) Miles, Crystal (Aristeo) Sanchez; 6 grandkids, Steven, Cheyenne (John), Zach, Shanelle, Ricardo and Christopher; 4 great grandkids, Briylee, Justin, Taya and Aria; brothers, Danny (Ellen), Randy (Pam), and Chad (Jodie) Stewart. Preceded in death by his parents, Dard and Irene Stewart; and grandparents.
He will be deeply missed by all who knew him. Ride in the sky, cowboy.
The family would like to recognize all the help that his nurse, Becky Johnson has given us in his final months, along with numerous friends and family that have helped.
Graveside services will be held 1:00 Saturday, December 14, 2019 at the Pleasant Green Cemetery, 9200 W. 3500 S. A celebration of life will be held 1-4 p.m. January 11, 2020 at the Webster Center, 8950 W. Magna Main St. Online condolences: www.peelfuneralhome.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Dec. 11, 2019