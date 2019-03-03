|
1936 ~ 2019
Our beloved Ronald V. Cutler, age 83, of West Valley City, passed away peacefully into God's loving arms surrounded by his loving family on March 1, 2019. A viewing will be held on Tuesday, March 5 from 10:00-11:45 a.m. at Valley View Funeral Home located on 4335 W 4100 S in West Valley City, Utah. A graveside service will be held at 12 p.m. the same day at Valley View Memorial Park. Please see www.valleyviewfh.com for full obituary.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2019