Home

POWERED BY

Services
Valley View Memorial Park & Funeral Home
4335 West 4100 South
West Valley City, UT 84120
(801) 969-1081
For more information about
Ronald Cutler
View Funeral Home Obituary
Viewing
Tuesday, Mar. 5, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:45 AM
Valley View Memorial Park & Funeral Home
4335 West 4100 South
West Valley City, UT 84120
View Map
Graveside service
Tuesday, Mar. 5, 2019
12:00 PM
Valley View Memorial Park
Resources
More Obituaries for Ronald Cutler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronald V. Cutler


1936 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Ronald V. Cutler Obituary
1936 ~ 2019
Our beloved Ronald V. Cutler, age 83, of West Valley City, passed away peacefully into God's loving arms surrounded by his loving family on March 1, 2019. A viewing will be held on Tuesday, March 5 from 10:00-11:45 a.m. at Valley View Funeral Home located on 4335 W 4100 S in West Valley City, Utah. A graveside service will be held at 12 p.m. the same day at Valley View Memorial Park. Please see www.valleyviewfh.com for full obituary.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now