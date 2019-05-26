Home

POWERED BY

Services
Goff Mortuary
8090 S. State St.
Midvale, UT 84047
(801) 255-7151
Calling hours
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
11:00 AM - 11:45 AM
Goff Mortuary
Service
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
12:00 PM
Goff Mortuary
8090 S. State St.
Midvale, UT 84047
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ronald Bateman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronald Wallace Bateman


1950 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Ronald Wallace Bateman Obituary
Ronald Wallace Bateman
May 28, 1950-May 20, 2019
Ron Wallace Bateman, our beloved brother, uncle, and friend passed away in San Diego, California. He was born to Vernon and Fern Bateman, and was their sixth child. He graduated from Hillcrest High School in 1968 and then served an LDS mission to England.
Ron worked for many years at American Express, where he earned many awards, and Home Depot, before an injury forced him into retirement.
Ron loved flowers, and had a beautiful yard with Birds of Paradise, and other exotic flowers. He had a greenhouse where he spent countless happy hours working with and enjoying his orchids. He loved his cat, Rita, who was fiercely loyal to him.
Ron had a great sense of humor and quick wit. He loved to laugh. He loved his family and rejoiced in taunting them.
Ron will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him. Ron is survived by two sisters and one brother; Barbara Roberts (Howard), Reed Bateman (Charlotte) and Marlene Sullivan (Kelly). Preceded in death by his parents, and brothers, Lee, Wayne, Blaine, and Gary.
Services will be held at Goff Mortuary, 8090 S. State St., Midvale, Utah, on Tuesday, May 28, at 12:00 pm. Friends and family may call at Goff Mortuary on Tuesday from 11:00 to 11:45 am. Interment will be at Sandy City Cemetery.
The family would like to thank Matt Salazar for caring for Ron during his last weeks, and the nurses, doctors at Scripts Mercy Hospital, for the care and love they showed to Ron. www.goffmortuary.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on May 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now