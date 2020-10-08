Ronnie Almond
1935 ~ 2020
Ronnie Almond, 85, a gentle giant, was called home on Saturday, October 3, 2020. Ronnie was born on February 5,1935 in Hartlepool, England to Nancy Ann Short and Joseph Sydney Almond.
A viewing will be held Friday, October 9, 2020 from 6:00-8:00 at McDougal Funeral Home, 4330 S Redwood Rd., Taylorsville, UT. Graveside services will be held Saturday, October 10, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. at Redwood Memorial Estates, 6500 S. Redwood Road, Taylorsville, UT. A private family celebration of life will be held at 9518 S. Lady Dove Ln, South Jordan, UT 84095. Please wear masks and be respectful as social distancing is practiced. Visit www.mcdougalfuneralhomes.com
