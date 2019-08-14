|
|
Ronnie Brent Hale
1947 - 2019
On Thursday, August 8, 2019, Ronnie Brent Hale, loving husband, father and grandfather, passed away from a drowning accident at his home in South Jordan, Utah at the age of 72. Ron was born on January 5, 1947 in Somerset, Kentucky to Dault and Stellene Hale. He spent his childhood in Somerset, being raised with four sisters; Lou, Margaret, Sandy and Ginny.
Upon high school, he attended Ontario High School, in Mansfield, Ohio, where he played a big part with his state champion football team. He also loved and excelled in wrestling. After high school he went into the military where he served as a Navigational Quartermaster 2nd Class four years in the US Naval Submarine Service stationed at Pearl Harbor, Hawaii. He served aboard the USS Halfbeak in New London, Connecticut for a short time before spending the remainder of his service aboard the USS Stonewall Jackson SSBN 634, ballistic missile submarine, stationed out of Guam during the Vietnam era. While serving, he met his forever bride, Eve Bigler, in Honolulu where they were married August 9, 1969. Upon release from submarine service, Ron and Eve returned to the mainland where Ron attended and graduated from Cannon Aeronautical Center in Cheyenne, Wyoming. After graduating, Ron then began his long life career in the mining business. Ron continually took classes to learn many more trades. He became a proficient electrician, plumber, appliance repairman, and contractor. He was a great leader and teacher; his career included working the coal mines in Kemmerer, Wyoming for 25 years, as electrician and supervisor. Ron was known as a work-a-holic. He loved having businesses along with his main full-time job. He owned an appliance sales and repair business and laundromat. He helped build many homes in Kemmerer and served many, many people with repairs. After leaving Kemmerer in 1996, Ron moved to South Jordan, Utah. He worked for Kennecott Copper Mine for a short time. He then started a position as a supervisor at Seneca Coal Mine in Craig, Colorado where he traveled back and forth for four years. He then became employed with Komatsu Equipment. This started the remainder of his career as a heavy equipment technical trainer. He was self-taught and became very skilled in learning computerized systems of heavy equipment. He then went onto train others all over the USA, Canada, Australia and Africa. Ron was a people person and loved meeting all the new people he came in contact with. He made many life-long friends. He loved his careers and loved to work. He always said he could fix anything but a broken heart and it was true.
Ron loved to work, but he loved having fun and teasing people just as much. His favorite time of year was Halloween. He lived to scare all the kids in Kemmerer. Still to this day, he would hear from some of them, remembering how much fun it had been. He played Santa Claus several times and was perfect at it with his twinkly blue eyes and his love of children.
Ron joined the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints on May 21, 1989 and was later sealed to his wife on July 17, 1995 in the Ogden Utah Temple. He was a very faithful member and served in many church callings to the greatest degree. He loved the gospel and loved living a Christ-like life of service and caring. He loved reaching out to help others and was always ready to help with a smile.
He was a great patriot and loved serving his country as a submariner. He loved reminiscing about the times he had in the Silent Service and all the adventures he had with his shipmates.
Ron is survived by his wife, Eve, daughter Tiffany Hale and beloved granddaughter Cassidy Lynn of Las Vegas, Nevada and daughter Nicole Hale of South Jordan, Utah; sisters Sandy Calder (Charles V.) of Shopville, Kentucky; and Ginny Hogue (Jim) of Danville, Kentucky as well as many other family and friends.
Funeral services will be held Friday, August 16, 2019 at 11:00 AM at the LDS Chapel on 2550 West 9800 South, South Jordan, Utah. Family and friends are invited to his viewing Thursday, August 15th 6-8 PM at Jenkins-Soffe Funeral Home, 1007 S. Jordan Parkway, South Jordan, Utah and at 9:30-10:30AM before the funeral. Interment is at the Veterans Cemetery in Bluffdale, Utah. Full obituary and guestbook can be found on www.jenkins-soffe.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Aug. 14, 2019